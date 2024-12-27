Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude four hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The quake occured at 9:06 PM at a depth of 10 Km in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the officials said.

No damage has been reported due to the tremors.

