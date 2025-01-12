Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it a unique opportunity for people from across the country and the world to witness Uttar Pradesh and India's cultural and spiritual grandeur.

According to a release, while speaking at the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025 on Sunday afternoon, CM Yogi emphasized the special significance of this year's Mahakumbh, as it marks a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

The 45-day grand event, from January 13 to February 26, begins on Monday and is expected to attract 40 crore visitors. "No other country, apart from India and China, boasts such a massive population," the Chief Minister remarked.

He invited devotees to experience the spiritual heritage of India by bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

For the first time, several new attractions have been introduced for the Mahakumbh, including the Akshay Vat Corridor, Maa Saraswati Temple, Bade Hanuman Mandir, Maharishi Vyas Corridor, and Lord Ram and Nishadraj Corridor.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to embark on spiritual journeys to Nag Vasuki, the Dwadash Jyotirlinga, and the Char Dham through the innovative Viprika experience.

The Chief Minister announced that the Mahakumbh is being organized over an expansive 10,000-acre area. As of Friday night, 35 lakh devotees had already arrived. He urged people to offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti and then visit the Mahakumbh to immerse themselves in India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

He also highlighted a rare celestial event on January 29, when the Sun will enter Capricorn and Jupiter will align in Taurus, marking a special Mauni Amavasya Snan in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi underscored the essential role of culture in sustaining a nation's identity. He noted that traditions, folk tales, and art forms are the lifeblood of a nation, and festivals like Gorakhpur Mahotsav provide a platform for local artists, youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and contributions.

Applauding the diverse dimensions of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, CM invited people to explore the region's terracotta art and honey production, as well as the National Book Fair, organized on an unprecedented scale.

"Youth should take this opportunity to purchase books and gift them to friends, encouraging a culture of reading and learning," he pointed out.

CM Yogi highlighted Gorakhpur's rich religious, spiritual, historical, and literary heritage, stating that the city's very name reflects its sanctity as the holy land of Mahayogi Lord Gorakhnath.

He said, "Gorakhpur is a prominent centre of India's religious and spiritual traditions. It is home to the renowned Gita Press, a cornerstone of India's religious literature. It is surrounded by culturally significant landmarks such as Kushinagar, the site of Lord Buddha's Mahaparinirvana, and Maghar, where the revered Sufi saint Kabirdas attained Nirvana."

The Chief Minister added, "Gorakhpur was the workplace of the legendary storyteller Munshi Premchand and the birthplace of Firaq Gorakhpuri, a distinguished poet. It is also where Yogananda Paramhansa, who introduced India's spiritual heritage to the global stage, was born. Gorakhpur further boasts a legacy of patriotism and sacrifice, being the birthplace and workplace of Shaheed Bandhu Singh, who challenged British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857, and the site where the immortal freedom fighter Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, hero of the Kakori Train Action, was martyred."

CM expressed pride in Gorakhpur's glorious heritage, emphasizing that the city is now setting new benchmarks in development. He called upon everyone to actively contribute to this journey of progress.

Speaking on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, CM Yogi paid homage to the great visionary who established India's spiritual and cultural identity on the global stage. He lauded Swami Vivekananda's contributions to promoting Sanatan Dharma and Vedic traditions worldwide and extended warm wishes to everyone during Makar Sankranti and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

During the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, the Chief Minister honoured five distinguished individuals with the Gorakhpur Ratna Award for their exceptional contributions in various fields: KC Sen, a senior theatre artist, for his contributions to performing arts, Raju Singh, a progressive farmer and honey producer, for his achievements in agri-entrepreneurship, Shagun Kumari is an international tennis player, and she is known for her excellence in sports, Dr BB Tripathi, a senior orthopaedic specialist, for his medical contributions and Dr Sahil Mahfooz, for his accomplishments in the field of science.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla also addressed the formal closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav. In his welcome address, Gorakhpur Mahotsav Committee Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra gave detailed information about the event.

CM Yogi also enjoyed a soulful performance by renowned bhajan singer Sudhir Vyas from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at the event. The Chief Minister stepped down from the main stage to sit closer to the audience, immersing himself in the devotional melodies, added the release. (ANI)

