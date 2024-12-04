Natural huts and tents to be built in Prayagraj for devotees (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Natural huts and tents with modern facilities will be built in Prayagraj to provide a comfortable stay for the devotees that'll be visiting for Mahakumbh 2025.

The Additional District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Vivek Chaturvedi, exclusively speaking to ANI, said that around 2000 tents will be built, which people can book for their comfortable stay.

"Our tent city will be coming, there will be 2000 tents...people can make the booking for it. Other than that...in other sectors as well we are bringing a tent city of 400 tents," Chaturvedi said.

The ADM informed that the tents will have 5-star facilities,"people who are coming here can book the tents and avail all the facilities" he added.

As per an official release, the project is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), in collaboration with six key partners: Aagaman, Kumbh Camp India, Rishikul Kumbh Cottage, Kumbh Village, Kumbh Canvas, and Era.

These tents will be constructed to world-class standards, offering five-star hotel-like facilities. The tent city will offer accommodations in four categories: Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

Additional charges of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 will apply for extra guests (excluding dormitories). This ambitious project aims to cater to the expected 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

The tent city is being developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With an estimated 45 crore pilgrims expected to visit, these tents will be operational from January 1 to March 5, offering world-class accommodation facilities. Visitors can book accommodation via the UPSTDC website or the Mahakumbh app, the release said.

Meanwhile, Rajashtan CM Bhajanlal Sharma has written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and requested to allot land to set up a pavilion of Rajasthan near the Kumbh Mela site. With the establishment of these pavilions, other arrangements including rest, refreshment and medical care will be ensured for lakhs of devotees from Rajasthan. (ANI)

