Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), [India] January 15 (ANI): Mahakumbh 2025 is going global, with a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arriving in Prayagraj to experience the spiritual essence of the Sangam. They will take a sacred dip at the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers on Thursday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on January 16.

The visiting group includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This showcases the global interest in this spiritual event, which is a symbol of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During their visit, the delegation will participate in a heritage walk to explore the rich cultural and historical legacy of Prayagraj. They will also enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area during a helicopter ride. Dinner and rest arrangements have also been made at the tent city for their convenience.

The statement noted that the Mahakumbh, organised under the leadership of the Yogi government, has drawn global attention this year. Their accommodations have been arranged at the Tent City in Arail, an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The group is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and will tour the Mahakumbh Mela area.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

