Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police launched an intensive checking campaign under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

The Deputy Inspector General instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

As part of the campaign, teams led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, and Station In-charges conducted rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments. Additional security reinforcements were deployed on pontoon bridges to bolster safety measures.

In preparation for the upcoming bathing festival, the police are further strengthening security arrangements. All police stations have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure a peaceful and incident-free Mahakumbh 2025.

Earlier today, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi inspected the Kumbh Mela area.

"Police are conducting their drills and rehearsals on the placement of force at different points in the Kumbh area. The emphasis of the police is to ensure that devotees face no problems," said DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna while speaking to ANI.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill at Arail Ghat on Monday in line with the preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Sharma said that the NDRF is fully prepared for the grand upcoming event, and their aim is to make the devotees and refugees believe that agencies like NDRF are ready to deal with every kind of challenge in their service.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

