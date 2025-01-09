Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): A team from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, demolishing unauthorised constructions in the Wakad and Dange Chowk areas.

Regional Officer of PCMC, Shreekant Kolap, explained that the encroachment in the Wakad area had been cleared, stating, "...The encroachment was done in the Wakad area. All illegal construction has been demolished there since Monday. Before that, we sent notice to the people who were doing the construction and gave them 2 days to vacate the place..."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

