Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): In the wake of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Maoists detonated some explosives (IED) on the bridge over Pearlkota River connecting Bhamragarh and Tadgaon, Gadchiroli police said on Saturday.

Gadchiroli Police, BDDS, CRPF and BSF jawans of the security forces went to the spot and recovered two explosive devices (IEDs), they added.

Also Read | Govinda Cuts Short Mahayuti Campaign Trail, Actor-Politician Returns to Mumbai Due to Health Issues.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)