Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP candidate and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers. He also exuded confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would win 175 seats as results of the counting of votes that began this moring began tricking in.

"I have prayed that the Mahayuti government should be formed in the state... We are fighting this election in alliance and decisions will be taken by the leaders of the alliance... According to me, Mahayuti will win 175 seats..." Narwekar who contested from the Colaba seat said.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at 10 am leading in 172 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 47 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India.

According to initial results, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP has the most, leading in 100 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), party of the MahaYuti alliance has one seat.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 12 seats, Congress in 17 seats, and the UBT Sena in 18 seats. Samajwadi Party, which is part of the Aghadi alliance notched up 2 seats.

Other parties, including Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), are leading in three seats. The Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) is leading in two seats, and Swatantra Bharat Paksha (SBP) are each leading in one seat. These smaller parties are likely to support the MVA alliance.

Counting for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began at 8 am today along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 per cent, surpassing the 61 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). (ANI)

