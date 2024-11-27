Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra police have ordered its staff to take strict action against two-wheeler riders and those on the pillion without a helmet, an official said on Wednesday.

An official attributed the directive to the rising number of deaths in road accidents in the state.

All senior police officials, including superintendents of police, have been told to ensure stringent action against helmetless two-wheel users under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Earlier, there was no categorisation between penalties imposed on helmetless riders and those sitting behind without the protective gear. Now, there will be a proper bifurcation of the data, the official said.

Such action might curb the number of deaths of people using motorcycles without a helmet, he added.

