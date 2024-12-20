New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha LoP Malikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDI alliance MPs staged a protest on Friday over the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks over Dr. BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

The protesting members have demanded an apology and resignation of the Home Minister and have staged a protest from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

Meanwhile Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Home Minister's remarks about BR Ambedkar and asserted that such insults would not be tolerated in the country.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue. National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, the people of this country and our freedom struggle. Such insult to him will not be tolerated by India."

She also accused the BJP-led Central government of being scared to discuss the Adani matter.

"This Government is scared. This Government is scared to have a discussion on Adani matter. It is scared of having any discussion," she said.

The Congress MP from Wayanad also condemned the BJP for registering a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement" saying that the Central Government in its desperation lodged "false" and "baseless" FIRs.

"This is the Government's desperation. They are so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyone. I am his sister, I know him. He can never do such a thing. Frankly, the country knows this too. The country is watching how desperate they are that they are lodging baseless FIRs. These are all distractions," she said.

SP MP Akhilesh Yadav said that the Home Minister must admit his mistake and apologise to the nation.

"Parliament session might be concluding today but issues don't conclude. The insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the attitude of BJP towards him - Opposition demands that he should admit his mistake and apologise...If we have to take the country forward, Babasaheb's Constitution shows the way. BJP attempts to weaken Constitution and democracy from time to time," he said.

SP MP Dimple Yadav said, "We want the BJP MPs to apologise because they have insulted Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar who is an idol for every citizen of the country."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned Sine Die after protests continued in the House. (ANI)

