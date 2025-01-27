Jhargram (WB), Jan 27 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died of shock after seeing the hanging body of her grandson who allegedly died by suicide in their home in West Bengal's Jhargram district allegedly after a heated argument with his girlfriend, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after Shubhankar Mahato (25), who worked under a contractor, returned to his Parulia village home in Jhargram block on Sunday night.

He had then an argument with his girlfriend over the phone during which he entered a room and locked the door from inside, police said.

Despite repeated calls, he did not open the door. When the door was broken open, it was found that he was hanging.

"Unable to bear the pain, his grandmother Kamala Mahato also died," a police officer said.

After conducting postmortem examinations, both bodies were handed over to the family on Monday.

The police started an investigation into the matter, the officer said.

