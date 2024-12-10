Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a four-year-old girl with a knife and injuring her in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused, Omkar Hilam, a resident of Turbhe, and booked him for attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

Also Read | Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

According to the police, the accused was visiting his cousin on Sunday evening, and he quarrelled with her about taking care of her neighbour's children.

Hilam kicked his cousin, who was holding the girl's hand. When the child's mother intervened, he attacked her on the forehead and face with a knife, they said.

Also Read | Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India From December 15-17 in First Overseas Trip After Assuming Office.

The neighbours managed to pin down the accused and handed him over to the police, who arrived at the scene, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)