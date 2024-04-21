New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): One person was killed over an old enmity at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police on Sunday, a PCR call of stabbing the caller's father by someone was received at Subzi Mandi Police station. Another PCR call was received in which it was informed that two known persons had murdered Vijay and the caller was at Hindu Rao Hospital.

The inquiry conducted revealed that three boys had attacked Vijay while he was present outside his shop. Blood was found splattered at the spot and one blood-stained knife was found on the road near the spot. Injured Vijay was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital by his wife and he was declared brought dead at the Hospital.

The injured was shifted to the mortuary of Hindu Rao Hospital and the statement of the daughter of the deceased Vijay was recorded for the registration of FIR u/s 302, 34 IPC.

Forensic analysis of the crime scene has been conducted and further investigation is being carried out.

"It has come to notice that both parties had animosity going over for a month. On 20 March, both the parties had fought over in which cross case was registered against both. Females from both sides had alleged sexual assault-related allegations against each other. Further motive would be clear on the arrest and questioning of the accused persons," Delhi police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons. (ANI)

