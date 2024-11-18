Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Nine people were injured when a man allegedly hit them with his car outside a wedding venue in Dausa district in Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Ladpura village on Sunday night.

The accused was part of the wedding procession and was bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue when he had an altercation with the bride's brother which escalated, police said.

The accused then sat in his car and drove it into a group of people from the bride's side of the family, injuring nine of them. Seven of them were critically injured and referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, they said.

Police said the accused managed to flee from the spot and searches are being conducted to trace him.

