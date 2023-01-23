Bishnupur, January 23: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits Pithoragarh.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bisnhupur at 7:12 PM (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India," said National Center for Seismology.

