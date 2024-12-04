Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 4 (ANI): Spear Corps of the Indian Army presented a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena to the Bishnupur District Wushu Association at Nachou village in Manipur on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to promote sports and encourage the youth to pursue a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru City.

The event was attended by the President of the Bishnupur District Wushu Association, the Vice-President of Wushu Association, Manipur, local community leaders and aspiring young athletes.

The newly presented Wushu Sanda Arena is designed as per international standards and equipped to provide the region's budding Wushu artists with a platform to train and compete effectively.

Also Read | 'Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls': Bihar MP Expresses Dissatisfaction With Purnea Police, Says 'It Is Mentally Bankrupt'.

Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports.

The event concluded with a vibrant Wushu demonstration by local athletes, showcasing the potential and talent of the region's youth. This initiative underscores the Indian Army's role not just as guardians of frontiers but also as active contributors to the well-being and progress of the community.

Earlier the Indian Army, in collaboration with District Medical Authorities, organised medical camps in villages under Bishnupur and Churachandpur district on November 29 and 30, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence.

The camps, conducted in partnership with district hospitals, featured a dedicated team comprising Army doctors, lady doctors, a gynaecologist, and blood testing facilities. Attendees received detailed health check-ups and essential medications.

More than 813 people of all age groups benefited from the camps. The Army continues to support local communities by providing timely assistance and aid, contributing to healthier and safer surroundings.

The camps were organised at T Kananphai village in Siden, Churachandpur, on November 29, and at the Community Hall Saiton Bazaar, Bishnupur district, on November 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)