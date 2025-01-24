Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister and Youth and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed immense pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, praising his transformative impact across various sectors through his new-age thinking, hard work and execution power.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghavi emphasised that the country's progress in numerous areas, from AI and innovation to national security and employment generation, is a result of PM Modi's visionary approach.

"... It is a matter of pride that the country has such a prime minister who has brought a huge change in various sectors through his new-age thinking, hard work and execution power... Be it the AI revolution, innovation, startups, a nation's security, women's safety, employment for the youth or helping the poor through various schemes," said Sanghavi.

"On his last visit to Gujarat, he shared a great idea with the Gujarat state government for proper use of the area under overbridges, so that the youth engage in sports, the elderly can spend their time, employment is generated, food stalls are set up... He said some blocks should be reserved for parking, local food should be promoted through stalls, more employment should be given to women through self-help groups, and children should be engaged in sports and stay away from mobiles... This place, which you are seeing, is the first of its kind in Ahmedabad that was built with the cost of Rs 3.5 crore only... Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is going to work on ten bridges for this idea: two in Surat, four in Vadodara, two in Rajkot and two in Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika..." he added further.

Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 37 public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 651 crore in Ahmedabad, an official statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the occasion. The Union Home Minister inaugurated 10 projects worth Rs 95 crores and laid the foundation stone of 27 projects worth Rs 556 crores in the Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

