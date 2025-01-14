Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi Nationals and 3 Indian touts near the International Border.

According to a statement from PRO BSF Meghalaya, on January 12, acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 4 Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals working as touts near the international border in the East Khasi Hills (EKH) District.

"The four Bangladeshi nationals were attempting to cross into India illegally when they were intercepted by the BSF troops. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the individuals were planning to settle in India and had sought the assistance of the three Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal movement within the country," the PRO added.

All the apprehended individuals were handed over to the police station in Dawki for further legal action, he further said.

The BSF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding India's borders and continues to combat cross-border illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, the PRO added, (ANI)

