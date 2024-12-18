East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], December 18 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police station at the Meghalaya Police Radio Organisation Training Schoo office building in Shillong.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Meghalaya CM Sangma said, "This is very important for us. We want to partner actually with the agencies. We feel that the government doing it alone would not be as successful. So we're looking at localities, NGOs and different organisations that would partner with the government."

"We should not have any drug users. So if the numbers are high for us and if it is true, then we have to work harder," CM Sangma added.

As per the Meghalaya Chief Minister's office (CMO), the newly inaugurated ANTF police station will address aspects of supply, distribution, social, health, and rehabilitation of victims, especially the youth. The Police Station will be the hub to monitor and coordinate efforts to dismantle drug trafficking.

On December 9, Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma conducted a meeting with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

During the meeting strategies were discussed to trace interstate drug smuggling, break supply chains, intensify awareness in educational institutions, ensure support from Departments, and work in tandem with stakeholders to this end, as per Meghalaya CMO.

"To curb the drug menace in the state, stringent measures are being initiated by the ANTF like developing a database for offenders, hotspot mapping, setting up a dedicated WhatsApp number as helpline," Meghalaya CMO said on X.

On the same day (December 17), Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma launched the "Fibre to Home Broadband for Tura town" under the last mile connectivity project (LMC) virtually from Shillong.

As per officials, the commissioning of the LMC at the Deputy Commissioner's Office will ensure that the citizens of Tura Town avail the benefit of reliable Fibre To The Home (FTTH) broadband through a local Internet Service Provider (ISP) will procure broadband in bulk from PowerTel.

During the project launch, the Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to delivering all services to citizens in an accessible, transparent, reliable, and cost-effective manner. (ANI)

