Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and decamped with more than Rs 25 lakh in cash in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The theft occurred around 3.30 am in the Boisar area, an official said.

Also Read | Ballia Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies of Shock After Son’s Death During Family Dispute Over Mobile in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior inspector Sirish Pawar of the Boisar police station said miscreants broke into the ATM and fled with more than Rs 25 lakh.

The police are yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the incident, as only one person is seen in the CCTV footage. The accused also sprayed the camera device with some substance before the break-in, he said.

Also Read | Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse: All Trapped Workers Rescued After 16-Hour-Long Overnight Operation.

The official said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit, and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)