Kochi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said it cannot decide the land ownership row between the Waqf Board and the residents of Munambam village in Ernakulam district and asked those facing eviction notices to move a civil court instead.

A bench of Justices Amit Rawal and K V Jayakumar orally said it will protect those facing eviction notices by staying the same temporarily till the affected persons file a suit in a civil court.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ECI Sets All Doubts at Rest, Says 'No Discrepancies Found in VVPAT Voter-Slips Count'.

The High Court said that the affected persons can seek an injunction against the Waqf Board's action from the civil court.

The High Court's oral remarks came during a hearing of pleas by several residents of Munambam village challenging the Waqf Board's eviction notices and various provisions of the Waqf Act.

Also Read | Google India Explores AI-Driven Initiatives To Transform Public Services in Himachal Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)