Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday and extended greetings to everyone on the occasion.

"On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my greetings to the people of the state and the country. A great man who followed the basic principles of humanity in his life and lived an ideal life not only for the country but also for the world. Today, I came here at a Gurudwara in Bhopal to pay my obeisance on the occasion and I extend my greetings to everyone," CM Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav said that the teachings and ideal life of Guru Nanak Dev ji would always inspire and guide us for human service.

"Today, on the occasion of Shri Guru Nanak Jayanti, I paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in Bhopal and prayed for the welfare of the world. The teachings and ideal life of Guru Nanak Dev ji will always inspire us and guide us for human service," CM Yadav wrote.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab', is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. (ANI)

