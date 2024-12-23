Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): During Monday's Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, Lord Mahakal was adorned in the form of Lord Hanuman to celebrate Hanuman Ashtami with devotion and grandeur.

This unique celebration, held in Ujjain, is the only one of its kind in India.

The temple was filled with joy as devotees witnessed both Baba Mahakaleshwar and Lord Hanuman's divine presence during the Aarti. Devotees offered prayers, seeking blessings from Baba Mahakal, Lord Ram, and Lord Hanuman.

It is believed that Lord Hanuman resides in the Mahakaleshwar Temple and blesses his devotees. This belief added to the festive spirit as devotees celebrated Hanuman Ashtami with enthusiasm.

Priest Mahesh Sharma explained that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva, born as a result of Mata Anjani's penance. In Ujjain, both Hanuman Jayanti and Hanuman Ashtami are celebrated with great fervor. He further stated that the Mahakal Temple follows traditional rituals for all festivals tied to Sanatan Dharma.

On this special occasion, the symbolic adornment of Lord Hanuman on Mahadev highlights the divine blessing devotees receive. Witnessing Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Ashtami is believed to grant them the devotion of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, and Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am here for the first time to witness the darshan of Baba Mahakal, and it feels wonderful. For a long time, I wanted to visit this holy place and seek Baba's blessings. I am grateful to our MP Anil Firojiya and Shankar Lalwani for encouraging me to visit and making this possible."

He added, "The entire temple complex, developed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan (the former Chief Minister), is exceptionally well-maintained. Efforts by the MPs and the local administration have created a beautiful and serene environment for devotees. I come from Andhra Pradesh, where many people travel here daily to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings."

Naidu also highlighted the potential for further development, particularly the proposal for an airport near the temple. He said, "The Chief Minister, along with MPs like Anil, has actively advocated for it. We will work closely with the state government to expedite this project."

He concluded by assuring that the central government will provide full support to enhance connectivity and facilities for devotees. "This will allow them to pray and seek Baba's blessings with peace of mind," he added. (ANI)

