Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head after a short encounter in Chhatarpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a police officer said.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Singh Parihar and around 12 criminal offences, including attempt to murder, were registered against him. The accused sustained bullet injury in his left leg below the knee in the encounter and is undergoing treatment at district hospital, the police said, adding that a sub-inspector (SI) also got injured during the encounter.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain told ANI, "A wanted criminal under Orchha Road police station, Ravindra Singh Parihar, has a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head and there were 12 cases registered against him. Yesterday, we received information about him in the Pithampur area. Acting on it, our team immediately reached the spot and took him into custody. At the time, when he was being brought here in the vehicle, the team stopped for a while for a toilet between Matguwan and Chhatarpur at night."

As soon as the accused got down from the vehicle, he snatched the pistol from the police and tried to run away from the spot. He also opened fire at the police and in retaliation, the police also fired at him, one bullet hit his left leg, the SP said.

"Thereafter, he was immediately admitted to the district hospital and undergoing treatment. Besides, we received information about two other people, who are suspected to give shelter to the accused, are also being questioned and further action into the matter will be taken accordingly," the SP added.

Meanwhile, SP Jain further said that a sub-inspector Kuldeep Yadav also suffered minor injuries during the encounter with the police.

SP Jain also stressed that earlier also, when the police went to nab accused Parihar in connection with a case of attempt to murder in the past, he had opened fire at the team and escaped. Following the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IG) announced a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head and now the police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

