New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): As the opposition moves to supreme court to EVM issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and Independent MP Pappu Yadav have voiced serious allegations about the technology's impact on electoral transparency and democracy.

When asked about the recent statement by ECI that there was no EVM mismatch in Maharashtra, Sawant launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission of India (ECI). "Has the Election Commission ever spoken the truth or brought the truth in front of the people of India" he asked.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Special Session: State Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar Announces 33% Government Job Quota for Women.

"During election itself, fraudulent actions were taken by the authorities...There were serious complaints by so many parties and candidates but no cognizance was taken." he alleged.

Sawant's remarks reflect the growing scepticism among opposition leaders about the impartiality of EVM-based elections.

Also Read | IGL Bonus Share: Indraprastha Gas Ltd Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; One Free Share for Every Share Held by Shareholders, Details Here.

Pappu Yadav further escalated the criticism, questioning the security of EVMs and advocating for a return to ballot paper voting.

"No developed country conducts elections using EVMs...Where are the 20 lakh EVMs which were stolen?" he demanded.

Highlighting his mistrust in the system, Yadav added, "What is the problem with conducting elections using ballot paper? With machines (EVMs) our country and democracy is not safe. We will prove how EVM can be hacked."

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) Mp, Priyanka Chaturvedi supported the INDIA bloc's call for moving to Supreme Court regarding the EVM issue.

In a statement to ANI she said that there is some responsibility of the Election Commission of India when there is an increase in the voter turnout.

"There is some responsibility of the Election Commission of India, especially when the former Election Commission of India has also said the voter turnout increases and there is a mismatch observed in the numbers, there should be checking on it."

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "People do not have faith in EVM and the Election Commission is not interfering in this, so we will take this voice to the Supreme Court..."

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora took on the opposition saying that if they had proof of EVMs malfunctioning then they should make it public.

"They blame the EVM when they lose, but not when they win an election. This is dirty politics and there is no democracy in their parties... I have contested 5 elections... If anyone has any proof against the EVM, then I would be the first to stand with them," Deora said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)