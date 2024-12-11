Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a major gold smuggling syndicate involving airport staff at Mumbai International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the operation led to the interception of two consignments of smuggled gold and the arrest of six individuals, including three airport employees.

As per DRI officials, specific intelligence was received that a syndicate of airport staff employed at food court at the international airport, Mumbai was involved in smuggling of gold by retrieving it from International transit passengers and delivering it outside the airport.

Acting on the intelligence, the officers of DRI Mumbai maintained surveillance at the airport and intercepted two such consignments of smuggled gold when they were being delivered outside the airport. 3 airport staff members who were delivering the gold and three receivers were also apprehended, they said.

On examination, 24 oval-shaped balls of gold dust in wax form, weighing 12.5 kg and valued at Rs 9.95 crore, were recovered, they said, adding that the gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

With the apprehension of 6 persons, including 3 persons working at the airport in various capacities, a very big syndicate involved in gold smuggling has been busted, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

