Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi will get the support of people in the assembly polls and form the next government in Maharashtra.

"Ashok Gehlot and I have been incharge of Mumbai and Konkan. My observation is that people are going to vote for us, Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are going to form the Government," Parameshwara told ANI.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement on Congress in-charge for Jharkhand affairs Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Parameshwara said that if there are specific cases on which the PM makes a comment, the party will definitely look into those.

"If there are specific cases on which the PM makes a comment, we will definitely look into those. If there are any specific cases - how many people from Bangladesh have been issued (facilities), how many people are misusing these kinds of facilities or benefits, all these things have to be given in terms of numbers," he added.

On Thursday, PM Modi attacked Ghulam Ahmed Mir after he stirred controversy with his pre-poll promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450 to "infiltrators," and said that the Congress is playing with the future of children for the sake of votes.

"Their (Congress) one leader is openly declaring that they will give infiltrators, Rohingyas, Bangladeshi - gas cylinders at cheaper rates. It's the example of how they are playing with the future of your children's future for the sake of votes," PM Modi said.

Parameshwara dismissed BJP's claims that funds from Karnataka are being used in the Maharashtra elections and said that the allegations are "baseless."

"That is not true. They have no proof. They are making these allegations only for political reasons or political gain and there is no truth in it," he said.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 with the votes to be counted on November 23. (ANI)

