New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A meeting of five key national commissions held here has focused on strengthening inter-commission cooperation for enhancing their functioning.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) discussed issues like the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure, as well as the legal challenges faced by the other bodies.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), National Commission for Minorities (NCM), National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) were the other bodies that participated in the meeting chaired by NCSC Chairperson Kishor Makwana and held on Tuesday.

"The main objective of this programme is to discuss how we can improve the functioning of our commissions so that people's problems can be resolved more swiftly and justice can be delivered efficiently," said Makwana.

He called for the drafting of a joint memorandum to be sent to the government, advocating for necessary improvements.

NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura emphasised the importance of working together and developing joint strategies to ensure more effective implementation of policies and schemes benefiting marginalised communities.

Key issues discussed included the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure, as well as the legal challenges faced by the commissions, particularly the court cases that often stall the implementation of their recommendations.

The session also featured contributions from several commission secretaries and members. NCBC Secretary A Neeraja and NCSK Secretary Rahul Kashyap shared their insights into the challenges faced by their respective commissions and proposed potential solutions.

NCSK Chairperson M Venkatesan and NCST member Jatothu Hussain besides other members also expressed their views on strengthening the commissions' roles in addressing public concerns.

NCSC Secretary G Srinivas announced that a joint memorandum will be prepared incorporating recommendations from the discussions. This document will be submitted to relevant ministries with the aim of strengthening the commissions and enhancing their ability to serve the public more effectively.

