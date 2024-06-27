Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports following the recovery of the bodies of a woman and an infant in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

According to police, the bodies were recovered from a dry nullah in the Patel Nagar area on Tuesday. Locals found the bodies and alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma condemned the incident and directed the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) to invoke all relevant legal provisions, arrest the accused promptly, and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident.

The Commission has instructed the official to ascertain the identity of the deceased and provide an action report within three days.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the media post regarding the recovery of a woman and infant's bodies in Dehradun. Hon'ble Chairperson NCW@sharmarekha condemn this heinous incident and has directed the DGP of the state to invoke all relevant legal provisions, arrest the accused promptly, and ensure a fair, time-bound investigation. The identity of the deceased woman must be ascertained. An action taken report is expected within 3 days," the Commission said in a post on X.

A day after the incident, another woman's body was found in a highly decomposed state in the same area. The body was found wrapped in a sack on Wednesday. (ANI)

