Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday expressed grave concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab and emphasised the need for a united and consistent fight against drug abuse to safeguard the state's future generations.

Sharing his views during an event, Kataria highlighted the proliferation of synthetic drugs, which are causing irreversible harm to the youth.

The event was attended by 'Dharam Gurus', educationists, industrialists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, scientists, former players, senior advocates, artists, folk singers, and social activists, according to an official release.

He pointed out that drug addiction has evolved from the occasional use of natural substances, once considered socially unacceptable, to a thriving international trade driven by anti-social elements seeking monetary gain, but leading the youth astray onto the path of destruction.

The Governor stressed that the drug problem is not limited to Punjab but has become a national crisis, with northern states being disproportionately affected.

He also pointed to the role of Pakistan in waging a proxy war against India by flooding drugs into the country, targeting its youth and weakening its social fabric.

Quoting the sacrifices of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the Governor urged everyone to draw inspiration from such noble examples and commit wholeheartedly to root out the drug scourge.

He stressed the importance of collective action in a well-coordinated manner and called for a multi-pronged strategy involving every section of society.

He made a special appeal to 'Dharam Gurus' to take a leading role in the fight against drugs.

Highlighting their immense influence over their followers, Kataria urged them to launch ground-level campaigns, use their platforms during religious congregations and incorporate anti-drug messages in their discourses.

He emphasised that their active involvement could bring about a transformative impact and radical change in society.

The Governor reiterated his full commitment to the cause and assured full support from his side in implementing actionable solutions discussed during the dialogue.

He exhorted everyone to treat this fight as a war for the survival and prosperity of future generations.

The Governor also announced plans to organise follow-up meetings and events to monitor progress and ensure accountability in the fight against drugs.

He gave a clarion call to social activists and community leaders to organise neighbourhood-level initiatives and engage families in the fight against drugs.

Presenting his views on the sensitive issue of drug abuse in Punjab, Rajya Sabha Member Satnam Singh Sandhu thanked everyone for their active participation and meaningful contributions to this vital discussion.

He emphasised that the session provided valuable insights and diverse perspectives, deepening our understanding of the root causes of drug abuse and exploring actionable solutions to combat this menace.

Sandhu also shared his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown great concern about the drug problem in Punjab.

He said the PM is deeply committed to eradicating this menace and is willing to implement any necessary measures to save Punjab from the clutches of drug addiction.

Former Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Kewal Singh expressed his concern over the issue of drug abuse and said that Punjab faced many such crises in the past and has always come out stronger.

He called upon all Punjabis to come forward unitedly on the ground to win this war against drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)