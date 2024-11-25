New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take action against illegal borewells being operated in the New Ashok Nagar area.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that some local residents illegally installed borewells on a public road and were operating them in violation of the environmental rules.

Also Read | Cosmetic Surgery Death in China: Woman Undergoes Multiple Laser Treatments To Remove Birthmarks and Spots, Dies of Cardiac Arrest 10 Days Later.

In an order passed on November 20, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "We direct the competent authority, i.e., Respondent No. 5 (MCD), to duly consider and take action on the complaint of the applicant by following due process and in accordance with the law."

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Kumar Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel disposed of the plea saying action needs to be taken within three months.

Also Read | Mohan Yadav UK Visit: Madhya Pradesh CM Receives 'Prestigious' Welcome at British Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)