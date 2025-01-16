Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday recommended posthumous conferment of Padma Vibhushan on Acharya Kishor Kunal, an IPS officer-turned-social activist.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Cabinet Secretariat, the name of Kunal was unanimously approved for the second highest civilian honour.

Kunal, who headed the Mahavir Mandir Trust which manages one of the largest temples in Bihar, breathed his last here at the age of 74 years last month.

Earlier, as a career bureaucrat, he had been on many crucial assignments, most notable being an officer on special duty for the "Ayodhya Cell" constituted by the VP Singh government at the Centre in the 1990s for resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary, whose daughter Shambhavi is the MP from Samastipur and married to Kunal's son Sayan, issued a statement profusely thanking the chief minister for backing the late social worker for the honour.

