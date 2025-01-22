New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, claiming that the BJP governments failed to provide proper electricity in any of the twenty states they rule, comparing it to how they will treat Delhi if they win the assembly election.

The AAP leader was addressing a public rally at Trilokpuri assembly, highlighting that within a span of ten years, his party has made sure that people will get 24 hours of electricity in their area.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

"I came to meet you 10 years ago. In those days, the electricity used to be there for 8 hours. Now there is electricity for 24 hours. There is no power cut and no need for a generator. BJP is in power in twenty states. There is no electricity for 24 hours in any of those states," he said during the rally.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's star campaigner mentioned that the party is receiving a lot of love every single day, expressing confidence in "people making up their mind" to elect Kejriwal.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Missing in Telangana; Husband Claims To Have Killed, Boiled Body Parts.

"The love of the people is increasing day by day because people are slowly coming out. The people have made up their minds. Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the 4th time in a row and the margin will also increase. Wherever I go, I see that there is no competition. The BJP does not have any agenda and Congress got zero votes last time," Mann said.

Currently, the Trilokpuri constituency is represented by AAP's Rohit Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ravikant Ujjain to contest in the seat. The AAP has fielded Anjana Parcha and Congress has put up Amardeep.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)