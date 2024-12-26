Noida (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Five people were arrested for serving liquor without a license at a Christmas party in a farmhouse in Noida, an officer of the excise department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Excise Inspector Shikha Thakur raided the Siddiqui Farmhouse located in Sector 135 on Wednesday night, said District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava.

"It was found that liquor labeled from another state was being served and there was no license to serve alcohol. Twenty bottles of liquor with Delhi labels were recovered from the spot," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, he added.

Ramnaresh, Lalit Sharma, Manoj Kumar, Rajkumar and Kalpana Sharma have been arrested and the owner of the farmhouse has also been booked in the case. RHL

