Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) The Kerala government's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA)-Roots will hold the International Pravasi Day (expatriates' day) celebration on December 18 at Kozhikode.

State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the function, being held in collaboration with the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, an official release here said on Sunday.

Also Read | Gujarat: Alert Loco Pilots of Goods and Passenger Trains Apply Breaks in Time, Save 8 Lions From Getting Hit in Bhavnagar District.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver a message to the function, greeting all the NRKs.

The Pravasi Day function will feature discussions and presentations on various topics. The beneficiaries of NORKA projects also will share their experiences, the release said.

Also Read | Tuberculosis: Former WHO Director Mario CB Raviglione Says 'Decline in TB Cases and Deaths in India Remarkable, Shows Political Commitment’ (Watch Video).

Members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, representatives of expatriate organisations, beneficiaries of NORKA projects, and expatriates will participate, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)