Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his ninth death anniversary.

Sayeed was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of JK, first from November 2002-2005 and then from March 2015 until his death on January 7, 2016.

"Remembering former CM of J&K, late Mufti Mohd Sayeed Sb on his 9th death anniversary. Mufti Sb was one of the most senior political leaders to emerge from Kashmir, having served in various ministries in the Union Government & been elected CM of J&K twice.

"His death left a gap in the political landscape of J&K that remains unfilled. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Sayeed's party, led by his daughter Mehbooba Mufti, paid floral tributes to the PDP founder at his mausoleum in Dara Shikoh in Bijbheara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

