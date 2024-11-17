Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards will be retrieved, and there will be no impact on eligible cardholders.

The Chief Minister addressed the media in Bagalkot, responding to queries about BPL card cancellations. He stated, "The claim that BPL cards are being canceled is entirely incorrect. We are looking into retrieving cards that have been issued to ineligible persons. The Food Department is currently verifying these cases, and no final decision has been taken yet. Ineligible individuals will not retain cards, but eligible beneficiaries will not be denied their entitlements."

CM Siddaramaiah further questioned whether BPL cards should be given to income tax payers and government employees, reiterating that no cards would be canceled outright. Only cards held by ineligible persons might be reclaimed, while ensuring that no eligible person is deprived of benefits.

On being asked about BJP leader R. Ashoka's statement regarding freedom from a 40% commission allegation, the Chief Minister remarked, "We initiated an investigation based on a complaint from the Contractors' Association President, Kempanna. It is possible for suspects to be released due to a lack of evidence, but that does not imply the crime did not occur. It simply indicates insufficient evidence." (ANI)

