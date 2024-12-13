New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A group of Opposition MPs led by Kapil Sibal on Friday moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over his alleged controversial remarks at a recent event.

The notice, signed by approximately 55 members, accuses Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of engaging in hate speech and inciting communal disharmony during an event organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 9.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast Ordered To Delete 2 Videos Featuring Castrol’s Zero-Gravity Flight Experience Over Copyright Infringement.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "We have given a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General to impeach Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. He had given an inflammatory speech on December 9 at the High Court premises...We believe that the judge has no right to hold that post and he should be removed...We have moved a motion to remove the judge...This is not a political issue but an issue of protecting the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary. We urge Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the ruling party to join us in protecting the Constitution...The Supreme Court should also order the removal of the judge and he should not be assigned any work until a decision is taken on the motion...55 MPs have signed the motion."

The delegation included Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh, P Wilson, John Brittas, and KTS Tulsi. The opposition has accused Justice Yadav of targeting minority communities through his remarks.

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Committed to Providing Every Facility to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On December 9, Justice Yadav made public remarks during event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that were inflammatory, prejudiced, and directly targeted minority communities. Justice Yadav, in his lecture has asserted the country would function according to the wishes of the majority ("bahusankhyak") in India," the notice read.

The opposition has stated that Justice Yadav's actions contravene the directive principles enshrined in Article 51A(e) of the Constitution of India.

"Justice Yadav's actions contravene the directive principles enshrined in Article 51A(e) of the Constitution of India, which mandate promoting harmony and renouncing practices derogatory to the dignity of individuals," the notice read.

The opposition also accused Justice Yadav of violating the Constitution of India.

"Speech/lecture delivered by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, on Sunday i.e. December 9, in an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, prima facie shows that Justice Yadav, has engaged in hate speech and incitement to communal disharmony in violation of the Constitution of India," the notice read.

"That speech/lecture delivered by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, on Sunday i.e. Decmber 9, in an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, prima facie show evidence that Justice Yadav has targeted minorities and displayed bias and prejudice against the minorities ("Katmullah")," the notice read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)