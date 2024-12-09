New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The annual winter birdcount has highlighted the rich avian diversity of Delhi-NCR, recording over 254 bird species in a single day, including rare sightings like the Little Bunting, Eurasian Griffon, and Slender-billed Gull, organisers said on Monday.

Organised on Sunday by more than 15 teams of experienced birders, the Delhi Winter Birdcount 2024 emphasised the importance of preserving diverse habitats amid urbanisation.

According to the organisers, this year's count surpassed previous years' figures, when the number of species typically ranged between 230 and 250.

Despite a delayed onset of winter impacting population sizes, the diversity of birdlife remains comparable or even better than in previous years.

Rare sightings added excitement to the event, with the Little Bunting getting recorded for the first time in the region.

Other notable species included vagrant birds like the Eurasian Griffon and Slender-billed Gull, along with rare winter visitors such as the Jack Snipe, Greater Spotted Eagle, and Baillon's Crake.

Over 100 birders participated in the survey, covering key habitats across Delhi-NCR, including the Yamuna floodplains, wetlands in Greater Noida (Surajpur and Dhanauri), the forests of the Delhi Ridge, Sultanpur sanctuary, and the Najafgarh Jheel.

The wetlands played a vital role in the birdcount, hosting over 75 per cent of the recorded birdlife.

"The wetlands, including the Yamuna floodplains, Surajpur and Dhanauri in Greater Noida, and Najafgarh Jheel, remain critical to the region's biodiversity," one of the organisers said.

