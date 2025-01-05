India News | P Shanmugam Elected CPI TN Secretary, CM Greets

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. At the 24th State Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader P Shanmugam was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary, the party said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 05, 2025 10:50 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | P Shanmugam Elected CPI TN Secretary, CM Greets

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) At the 24th State Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader P Shanmugam was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary, the party said on Sunday.

He succeeds veteran leader K Balakrishnan, who is also the party's state committee secretary.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his greetings to the newly elected Shanmugam and expressed happiness that he was a recipient of the Ambedkar Award by the Centre for toiling hard for the welfare of the oppressed communities.

"It is happy to note that he (Shanmugam) has been elected for the post (of Tamil Nadu secretary)," Stalin said in a social media post.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

The DMK president also extended his greetings to Balakrishnan for his tireless efforts over the last several years towards the unification of secular forces in the state. "I extend my wishes to both the leaders on the occasion," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

India News | P Shanmugam Elected CPI TN Secretary, CM Greets

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. At the 24th State Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader P Shanmugam was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary, the party said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 05, 2025 10:50 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | P Shanmugam Elected CPI TN Secretary, CM Greets

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) At the 24th State Conference of Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader P Shanmugam was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu wing secretary, the party said on Sunday.

He succeeds veteran leader K Balakrishnan, who is also the party's state committee secretary.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his greetings to the newly elected Shanmugam and expressed happiness that he was a recipient of the Ambedkar Award by the Centre for toiling hard for the welfare of the oppressed communities.

"It is happy to note that he (Shanmugam) has been elected for the post (of Tamil Nadu secretary)," Stalin said in a social media post.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

The DMK president also extended his greetings to Balakrishnan for his tireless efforts over the last several years towards the unification of secular forces in the state. "I extend my wishes to both the leaders on the occasion," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Premier League
100K+ searches
OYO
50K+ searches
Aubrey Plaza
20K+ searches
Mukesh Chandrakar
20K+ searches
Saim Ayub
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2
bitcoin
XRP(XRP)
₹204.13-1.64%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel