New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the terrorist massacre that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the heinous act in the strongest possible terms, said a press statement.

Maulana Madani stated that the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists is a crime against humanity and has no connection whatsoever with any religion.

"Those who attempt to associate this act with Islam are clearly ignorant of its true teachings," he said.

"In Islam, the unjust killing of even a single innocent person is regarded as the killing of entire humanity," he added.

He further said that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Over the tragedy, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind called upon all citizens to uphold peace, unity, and mutual respect under all circumstances.

"The motive of such acts is solely to spread fear, hatred, and communal division, and we must come together as a nation to defeat these malicious intentions," Maulana Madani emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani also condemned the incident, calling the perpetrators "cruel" and unrelated to any faith.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Madani highlighted the spirit of unity in Kashmir, praising local communities and mosques for openly denouncing the attack and reaffirming the region's tradition of harmony.

"I am shocked and my mind isn't functioning properly. Such an incident has occurred after a long time. Those people had gone there for sightseeing and leisure with their children, and for something like this to be done to them, that too in the name of religion--these people are truly cruel and have nothing to do with faith," Maulana Madani said. (ANI)

