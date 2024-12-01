New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that three people were killed in the National capital on Sunday, adding that such incidents are creating panic among the people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "Crime in Delhi is not decreasing. Even today, three people were murdered and an attempt was made to murder one person."

He further added, "There is panic among the people. The people of Delhi are living in an atmosphere of fear every moment. People need security. When will our people be safe?"

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case against the alleged accused for splashing liquid on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his rally in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday, according to the police.

The alleged accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Jha, a bus marshal, was detained by the Delhi police shortly after the incident.

According to the police, a glass and bottle of 500 ML, filled with one-third water, were seized from Ashok Kumar Jha. Proceedings under section 126/169 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated against Jha to prevent the recurrence of such offences in the future.

Furthermore, the police said that the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge.

According to the police report, it was stated that the AAP Chief was shaking hands with the public when a person namely Ashok Jha attempted to throw "water" on Arvind Kejriwal. However, the act was foiled as the police staff, stationed nearby, apprehended Jha immediately.

"The said attempt was foiled and the person was detained. The alleged person is serving as a Bus Marshal at Khanpur Depot. Further examination of the person is in progress to find out the reasons behind this act," the police said.

In a response to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the accused was a BJP worker. "Today in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is feeling very nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third time. Delhi people will take revenge for such cheap acts. Last time they got eight seats, this time Delhi people will give zero seats to BJP," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condemned the incident, calling it "shameful."

"The attack on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Greater Kailash is very shameful. Ever since Kejriwal ji has started asking BJP questions about Delhi's law and order and people's safety, BJP has been completely baffled. This attack is the result of that frenzy. This is the third attack on him in 35 days. Whenever the BJP fails in its responsible work, it starts to adopt ways of fighting and fighting," CM Mann said. (ANI)

