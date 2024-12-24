Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that instead of bringing flowers and bouquets, people coming to meet officials should bring fruits, nutrition bags, sesame and millet laddoos, which should be distributed to TB patients.

The Uttar Pradesh governor was in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday, where she held a review meeting of various development schemes and programmes, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Reviewing the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, Anandiben Patel said, "Instead of bringing flowers and bouquets, people coming to meet the officials should bring fruits, nutrition bags, sesame and millet laddoos, which should be distributed to TB patients."

She also stressed on the need to motivate the industrial sector, organisations and bankers to adopt TB patients.

