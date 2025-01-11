Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A three-day festival began in Ayodhya on Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha. The celebration comes days before the commencement of Maha Kumbh in Parayagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath were among the leaders who extended their greetings on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Also Read | January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 12.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India," he added.

Also Read | Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?.

Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to work for strengthening national integration.

"One thing that we have to keep under consideration is what were those circumstances under which our society was divided and our religious places were being disrespected. If we remain divided based on caste, then we will have to face similar challenges in future as well. So when we work for stronger national integration, Sanatana Dharma and the nation will also get stronger," the Chief Minister said.

"But if our nation is divided based on caste, region, language, then religious places will be the first to suffer the consequences. Daughters and sisters have to face the consequences. So this Pratishtha Dwadashi celebration is motivating us for stronger national integration so that such a situation never arises again," he added.

PM Modi performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Grand Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Last year, the event was held on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year the Shukla Paksha was on January 11.

The celebrations commenced with an Agnihotra ritual and mantras from Shukla Yajurveda. It was followed by the chanting of 'Ram Naam' six lakh times, along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

Yogi Adityanath also visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek blessings for the welfare and progress of the people.

"Today, I offered prayers and performed darshan of Lord Hanuman at Shri Hanumangarhi, located in Shri Ayodhya Dham, and prayed for the welfare and progress of all," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

The saints who visited Ayodhya during this special occasion also expressed happiness.

The Pran Prathishta anniversary was also celebrated by people in different parts of the country.

Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was also performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The Pran Prathishta anniversary was also celebrated by people in different parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)