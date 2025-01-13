Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Odisha on implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and said that it was a 'travesty' with the previous government denying people the benefits of quality, affordable care.

Odisha joined 33 other states in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) on Monday after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state's health department and the National Health Authority of Union Government.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and multiple other officials.

"It was indeed a travesty that my sisters and brothers of Odisha were denied the benefits of Ayushman Bharat by the previous Government. This scheme will ensure the highest-quality healthcare at affordable rates. It will particularly benefit the Nari Shakti and the elderly of Odisha," PM Modi said in a post on X while replying to the Odisha CM.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1878787452929802363

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi thanked PM Modi for helping implement the scheme. The scheme is meant to provide 3 crore people in the state with access to cashless treatment at over 30,000 government and private hospitals across the country.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Odisha on board this transformative scheme, which is focused on providing quality and affordable healthcare for all. In Odisha, beneficiaries will have access to cashless treatment at over 30,000 government and private hospitals across the country. Nearly 3 crore individuals from 1.3 crore families are set to benefit from this initiative," the CM's post read.

https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/1878771356248281095

He further explained that the state is in the process of establishing healthcare services in rural areas, by building primary health centres, 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir.'

"Ayushman Bharat Mandirs will be established in every Panchayat of Odisha with the goal of delivering healthcare services to rural areas. An instructor will be present at each Mandir, and we will also provide additional facilities and services alongside healthcare workers," the post added.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Health, the scheme will be implemented alongside the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY)

"The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will be implemented in convergence with the existing Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) in Odisha," read the statement.

The statement added, "It will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per annum with additional Rs 5 lakh for women members. A total of approximately 1.03 crore families will come under the converged scheme with 67.8 lakh families supported by the Union Government." (ANI)

