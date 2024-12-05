New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting the issue of farmers at the centre stage.

"The issue of farmers has been put by PM Modi at the centric stage in every walk of life whether affordable housing, solar houses, Jal in Har Nal, and technology for farmers. Therefore, our expectations are bound to be high. It is a time when there is convergence to take the farmer to a greater height. So, I have no doubt what is being done at the moment will get greater momentum and all agencies are converging. Our expectations are high, but our accomplishments are also historic; our achievements are also splendid, and this will go a long way for the nation", Dhankhar said.

Earlier, taking note of the Chairman's recent concerns on farmer issues, former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda appreciated Dhankar's concerns for the farmers.

"You speak so much about the farmer. You are so much concerned about the farming community. I am a farmer, Sir," he stated in the House.

On Tuesday, Vice President Dhankhar questioned Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Chouhan about the "promises" made to farmers by the previous Union Agriculture Minister and called for immediate discussions to address their grievances.

"Agriculture Minister, did the previous Agriculture Ministers make any written promises? If so, what happened to them?" the Vice President asked.

Highlighting the plight of protesting farmers, the Vice President remarked on India's growing global stature, juxtaposing it with the challenges faced by its agricultural sector.

"Our reputation in the world has never been higher. In such a scenario, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? This is a serious issue, and ignoring it indicates impractical policy-making. No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tests the patience of its farmers," he stated.

The protest, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) in collaboration with other farmer organisations, seeks compensation and benefits linked to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

