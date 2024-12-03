Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Ministers at the screening (Photo/X @AmitShah)

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other MPs from the National Democratic Alliance, attended the screening of the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on Monday.

PM Modi commended the filmmakers for their effort in making the film.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM said in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1863584412732166419

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the screening, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and many others.

Talking about the film on X, Shah said, "The film 'The Sabarmati Report' introduced the countrymen to the truth of Godra. Through this film, people are getting to know how an ecosystem kept such a big truth hidden from the country for years."

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1863600315238666722

The film's actor, Vikrant Massey, described attending the screening as the "highest point" of his career.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Visuals from Parliament showed PM Modi walking with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to the auditorium.

The screening was attended by Bollywood celebrities, including veteran actor Jeetendra.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. (ANI)

