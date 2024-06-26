New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Members of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who are partners with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance government.

The Prime Minister said that both their parties are working together at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh where the TDP-BJP-JanaSena combine is in power.

"Met MP colleagues from @JaiTDP. Our Parties are working closely at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend @ncbn Garu. We will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of AP," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The TDP-BJP-Janasena Party alliance registered a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly as well as in parliamentary elections. TDP has 135 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh assembly while Janasena Party has 21 and BJP eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 MLAs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TDP issued a three-line-whip to its party MPs to remain in the Parliament during the election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday.

"Harish Balayogi, Whip of the Telugu Desam Party, has issued a three-line whip to all TDP Members of Parliament, mandating their presence and vote for the NDA candidate, Shri Om Birla, in the upcoming Speaker elections scheduled for June 26, 2024. All members are requested to gather in the Parliamentary office, Room Number 111-B, by 10:30 AM", read the official release.

BJP's Om Birla was elected as the Speaker after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote.

The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha is driven by the ruling BJP which has 240 MPs. It has the support of TDP which has 16 MPs, along with other alliance partners. (ANI)

