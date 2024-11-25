Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) The 16th Poultry India Expo 2024, South Asia's largest poultry exhibition, will be held from November 27 to 29, organisers said on Monday.

The event is expected to draw over 40,000 attendees, including poultry farmers, industry professionals, and policymakers.

More than 400 exhibitors from over 50 countries will showcase the latest technologies and trends, said Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA/Poultry India.

"The poultry sector is crucial for meeting India's protein requirements and supporting rural livelihoods. Policy support is urgently needed to address rising input costs, particularly for feed, to sustain the industry's growth," he said.

The 2024 Expo will provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring advancements in poultry management, health, nutrition, and feed technology.

Attendees will gain insights into emerging technologies, sustainable practices, and strategies to tackle industry challenges such as supply chain disruptions, environmental concerns, and disease management, Singh added.

