Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav participated in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a confluence of three rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, she expressed her delight at attending the Maha Kumbh, praising the event's grand organisation.

"I am very happy to be here with many women of the commission and also of the BJP... It (Maha Kumbh) is being organised in a grand manner - it shows the kind of management despite being such a huge crowd," she said.

Yadav also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all those involved in facilitating the Maha Kumbh.

"I thank the CM and all the people facilitating this Maha Kumbh and also the PM who made this Maha Kumbh not only grand but also digital," she said.

Recently, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with a massive 10.80 crore plus taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

Despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. Authorities are focusing on preparations for the upcoming major "Snan" on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years also attended the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

The Maha Kumbh, held after every 12 years, is being held from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. (ANI)

